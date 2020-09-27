S. Korea reports 95 more COVID-19 cases, 23,611 in total

South Korea reported 95 more cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,611, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload stayed below 100 for two straight days, but the double-digit increase continued owing to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 33 were Seoul residents and 18 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-two were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,183.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 401. The total fatality rate stood at 1.70 percent.

A total of 82 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 21,248. The total recovery rate was 89.99 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.29 million people, among whom 2,254,028 tested negative for the virus and 18,878 are being checked.