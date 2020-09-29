Canada's Ontario reports record number of daily COVID-19 cases

The Canadian province of Ontario reported its highest single-day increase since the beginning of the pandemic with 700 cases of COVID-19 announced on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Monday's reported number has broken the previous record of 624 cases on April 24. The report brings the total number of infections in Ontario to 50,531, including 2,840 deaths and 43,127 recoveries, according to the Ontario government.

A total of 317 of the new cases reported Monday are in people between the ages of 20 and 39. That age group accounts for most of Ontario's lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases at 17,317.

Meanwhile, 183 cases were recorded in people between the ages of 40 and 59, while 101 cases were reported in people 19 years of age and younger. Eighty-seven new cases are in people between the ages of 60 and 79, and 15 new cases were documented in people 80 years of age and older.

The cases in the Canadian largest city of Toronto make up the bulk of the new cases added. The city reported 344 new cases, more than double the amount added a day earlier.

Peel Region also recorded new cases in the triple digits with 104 new cases. Another 89 cases were reported in Ottawa and 56 cases in York Region.