13 dead, 21 injured in bus crash in SE Mexico

At least 13 people were killed and 21 injured after a passenger bus veered off the road in southeast Mexico and crashed into a wall before daybreak on Monday, according to local authorities, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The crash was reported at 5:30 a.m. local time (1030 GMT) on the road between the towns of La Trinitaria and Frontera Comalapa, in Chiapas state, near the border with Guatemala, the state prosecutor general's office said.

Among the fatal victims were five women and eight men, the agency said in a statement, adding authorities were investigating to determine the causes of the accident.

The injured were taken to different area hospitals.