Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Monday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Twelve imported confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected COVID-19 case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, but no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

On Monday, 13 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Monday, a total of 2,835 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,651 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 184 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,384, including the 184 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,566 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland, while 7,729 close contacts were still under medical observation after 254 were discharged Monday, according to the commission.