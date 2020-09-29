Brazil reports over 13,150 new cases of COVID-19 over the past day

A number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Brazil increased by 13,155 over the past 24 hours totaling the figure of more than 4,745,460, according to data from the country’s Health Ministry published late on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The ministry said in its daily bulletin that a total of 4,084,182 patients - or almost 85% of all reported cases - have recovered by now. The number of active cases currently stands at 519,224.

The death toll caused by COVID-19 increased by 317 people in the past 24 hours amounting to a total number of 142,058. The country’s statistics show that there are currently 22,582 of infected patients and 676 of deaths from the coronavirus per one million of Brazilian citizens.

Brazil, where the first coronavirus case was confirmed on February 26, is ranked third after the United States and India for the biggest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities. The Health Ministry earlier predicted that the situation would stabilize by July and in August the infection spread would begin to slow.

The US-based Johns Hopkins University, which relies on the data of international organizations, federal and local authorities, reported earlier that the global death toll caused by the novel coronavirus reached the mark of 1,000,555 people on Monday.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

To date, 1,159,573 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 945,920 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 20,385 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.