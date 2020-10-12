Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 150,500

Brazil on Sunday said it registered 290 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 150,488, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the country's health ministry, 12,345 new cases were reported in the same period, bringing its total caseload to 5,094,982.

Brazil's COVID-19 fatalities passed the 150,000 milestone on Saturday, making it the country with the world's second-highest death toll after the United States.

The Latin American country has the world's third-highest number of COVID-19 cases, surpassed only by the United States and India.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, is the epicenter of the national outbreak, with 1,037,660 cases and 37,256 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 283,675 cases and 19,308 deaths.

Brazil has managed to reduce its average number of deaths and daily cases in recent weeks.

According to local media, in the seven days ending Saturday, the average number of daily deaths was 604, 13 percent less than that of the previous 14 days.

The average number of daily cases up to Saturday was 26,569, a 1-percent decline compared with the previous two weeks.