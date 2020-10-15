Chinese mainland reports 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Thursday that it received reports of 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, including one that was domestically transmitted and 10 imported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The domestically-transmitted case was an asymptomatic case from Shandong Province that was re-categorized as confirmed, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Two new suspected COVID-19 cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, but no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

Of the new imported cases, four were reported in Guangdong, three in Shanghai, two in Shaanxi, and one in Hebei, according to the commission.

On Wednesday, 12 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 3,060 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,833 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 227 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,622, including 240 patients still being treated, with four in severe condition.

Altogether 80,748 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were seven suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 8,571 close contacts were still under medical observation after 865 were discharged Wednesday, according to the commission.

Also on Wednesday, 23 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported, and two asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones, including one from outside the mainland.

The commission said 385 asymptomatic cases, including 384 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Wednesday, 5,201 confirmed cases, including 105 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases reported in Macao SAR, and 530 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 4,932 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR, 46 in Macao SAR and 491 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.