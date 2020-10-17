Thailand reports first local coronavirus cases in over a month
Thailand has recorded its first two locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus in more than one month, the COVID-19 administration center said on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
It said in its daily report that the cases were among two Myanmar nationals living near the border with Myanmar, where infections have been surging recently.
The two were tested on Oct. 13. They showed no symptoms but results were positive, the center said in the statement. The last known local case was in early September.
