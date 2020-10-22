Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 155,000
Brazil on Wednesday said its COVID-19 death toll surpassed 155,000 after 566 more patients died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, pushing the number of fatalities to 155,403, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
According to the Ministry of Health, in the same period, tests detected 24,818 more cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total caseload to 5,298,772 since the first case was detected Feb. 26 in the state of Sao Paulo.
Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest outbreak, after the United States and India.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberated Minjivan settlement and 13 villages of Zangilan district
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberates 3 villages of Fuzuli district, 5 villages of Jabrayil district
Dissemination of inaccurate info by some websites not to affect Qatar-Azerbaijan relations - embassy
Students of Baku Higher Oil School donate their scholarship allowances to Armed Forces Assistance Fund
Azerbaijan reaffirms position on Lachin corridor which is part of fundamental principles - President Aliyev
If Armenian side says it is ready to withdraw troops from occupied territories, issue of so-called observers can be considered - President Aliyev
Full responsibility for what is happening now lies squarely with Pashinyan, says Azerbaijani president
We are offered to make concession to Armenia, unilateral concession, while nothing being offered in return - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan ready to suspend military operations, resolve issue at negotiating table - President Aliyev