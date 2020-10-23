Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 18 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

Two new suspected COVID-19 cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission added.

Of the new imported cases, nine were reported in Shanghai, seven in Fujian and two in Chongqing, the commission said in its daily report.

On Thursday, 15 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 3,185 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,948 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 237 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,747, including 248 patients still being treated, three of whom were in severe condition.

Altogether 80,865 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were seven suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 8,118 close contacts were still under medical observation after 804 were discharged Thursday, according to the commission.