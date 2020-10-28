Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 1.72 mln mark: Africa CDC
The number of confirmed cases in the African continent has reached 1,727,837, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 41,609 as of Tuesday afternoon.
A total of 1,416,100 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent, the Africa CDC said.
The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia and Nigeria.
The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths.
