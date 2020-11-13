ByteDance gets 15-day extension from U.S. order to divest TikTok: company
The Trump administration granted ByteDance a 15-day extension of a divestiture order that had directed the Chinese company to sell the short video sharing app TikTok by Thursday, the company said in a court filing Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
TikTok said it now has until Nov. 27 to reach an agreement.
ByteDance has been in talks for a deal with Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to shift TikTok's U.S. assets into a new entity. The U.S Treasury did not immediately comment on Friday.
