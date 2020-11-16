China says U.S. should stop unreasonably suppressing Chinese firms
China’s commerce ministry said on Monday that the United States should stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese firms, responding to Washington’s decision to ban U.S. investments in firms tied to the Chinese military, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The ministry said China firmly opposes the U.S. government’s actions. China’s foreign ministry made similar comments criticising the U.S. move last week.
