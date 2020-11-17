Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 tops 166,000

Other News 17 November 2020 03:48 (UTC+04:00)
Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 tops 166,000

With 216 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 hit 166,014, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry said that another 13,371 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, raising the national caseload to 5,876,464.

The ministry explained that there are delays in data collection in some states, so the information should be updated in the coming days.

Sao Paulo, the most affected state in the country, has reported 40,576 deaths and 1,169,377 cases.

