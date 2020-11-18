Brazil's COVID-19 death toll rises to 166,699

The Brazilian Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 685 deaths in the last 24 hours from COVID-19, three times the number registered on Monday, raising the national death toll to 166,699, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry also registered 35,294 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 5,911,758 since the first case was detected on Feb. 26 in the country.

The southeast state of Sao Paulo, the most populated in Brazil, is the hardest hit by the pandemic, with 1,178,075 cases and 40,749 deaths, followed by neighboring Rio de Janeiro, with 330,009 cases and 21,474 deaths.

Imperial College London warned Tuesday that the rate of transmission of the virus in Brazil rose again to 1.10, meaning 100 infected people transmit the virus to 110 people.

Last week, Brazil saw the lowest transmission rate of 0.68 since April.