Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 641,000 in past day - WHO

Other News 22 November 2020 03:29 (UTC+04:00)
More than 641,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 57.27 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 5:47 pm Moscow time on November 21, as many as 57,274,018 novel coronavirus cases and 1, 368, 000 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 641,669 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 11,752.

The record for morbidity (667 118 infected per day) was registered on November 14, and the record high mortality (12 432 deaths) was registered on April 17.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Europe accounts for nearly 43% of the COVID-19 daily tally (276,712). Next are North and South America (257,859 cases), and Southeast Asia (57,319 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (11, 597,979), India (9,050,597), Brazil (5,981,767), France (2,071,499), Russia (2,064, 748), Spain (1,556,730), the United Kingdom (1,473,512), Argentina (1,349, 434), Italy (1,345,767), Colombia (1,225,490), Mexico (1, 019, 543), and Peru (943,917).

