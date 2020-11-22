China to launch moon probe, seeking first lunar rock retrieval since 1970s
China plans to launch an unmanned spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from Earth’s natural satellite since the 1970s, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The Chang’e-5 probe, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, will seek to collect material that can help scientists understand more about the moon’s origins and formation. The mission will test China’s ability to remotely acquire samples from space, ahead of more complex missions.
If successful, the mission will make China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, following the United States and the Soviet Union decades ago.
Latest
Not everyone immediately perceived 9 November statement correctly, attempted to interpret it through prism of geopolitical games - Russian FM
President Aliyev notes important role played by President of Turkey in strengthening security measures in region
Other members of Minsk Group also expressed their positive attitude towards text of statement, albeit with slight delay - President Aliyev
Peacekeeping forces have already taken up positions that were determined - Russian Minister of Defense
Russia and Turkey will participate in measures to observe ceasefire and to exercise control over it - President Aliyev
There have been no serious violations of ceasefire since signing of statement - President of Azerbaijan
Geostat reveals volume of semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel exported from Georgia to Turkey
Creative elite completely ignores destroyed Karabakh mosques - Russia's Spiritual Administration of Muslims