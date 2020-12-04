Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 175,000

Brazil Thursday recorded 755 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of fatalities to 175,270, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Health, the country averaged 544 daily deaths in the past seven days.

Tests also detected 50,434 cases of infection in the past 24 hours, bringing Brazil's total caseload to 6,487,084 since February.

The country now has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest outbreak, after the United States and India.

Brazil's economy rebounded by 7.7 percent in the third quarter compared with the second, the state-run Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics said earlier.