Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 176,000

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll on Saturday surpassed 176,000 after registering 664 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the nationwide tally now at 176,628, the Health Ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, a total of 43,209 new cases were reported, bringing the national count to 6,577,177.

Since November, the South American country has experienced an increase in cases and deaths from the virus, causing hospitals in the two largest cities in the country, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, to reach 100 percent occupancy.

The state of Sao Paulo, the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, has so far registered around 1.29 million infections and 43,000 deaths.

Brazil has the world's second deadliest outbreak, behind only the United States, and the third-highest number of COVID-19 infections, below the United States and India.