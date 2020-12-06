18 militants killed in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province
At least 18 militants have been killed in southern Kandahar province, the former stronghold of Taliban outfit, said a statement of Defense Ministry released here Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
In the operations which covered parts of Dand, Jelai and Maroud districts since Saturday, 18 armed insurgents have been killed and a total of anti-personnel and anti-vehicle mines have been discovered and defused, the statement added.
Taliban militants who are active in parts of Kandahar province have yet to make a comment.
