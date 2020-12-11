Over 385,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide in 24 hours - WHO

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection worldwide has surpassed 68.16 mln, rising over 24 hours by more than 385,000. According to the data of the World Health Organization (WHO) published on Thursday, the number of fatalities over 24 hours has increased by more than 6,100, surpassing 1.557 mln.

As of 20:46 (GMT+4) on December 10, the WHO received reports of 68,165,877 infections and 1,557,385 fatalities. The number of infections over 24 hours has increased by 385,477 while the fatalities rose by 6,171.

The WHO statistics takes into account only officially confirmed data on incidence and fatalities submitted by the states.

The majority of the infections were recorded in the US - 14,972,356, followed by India (9,767,371), Brazil (6,674,999), Russia (2,541,199), France (2,269,668), Italy (1,757,394), the UK (1,750,245), Spain (1,702,328), Argentina (1,469,919), Colombia (1,384,610), Germany (1,218,524) and Mexico (1,193 255).