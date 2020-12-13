Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 181,000

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll rose to 181,123 on Saturday after 686 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Brazilian Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the ministry, tests also detected 43,900 new cases in the past day, raising the national count to 6,880,127.

Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state, is also the hardest hit by the virus in the country, with 1,333,763 cases and 43,971 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 388,431 cases and 23,718 deaths, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, next to the United States and India.

After seeing a decline in daily deaths and cases since September, the Latin American country started to experience an increase in both categories in November, threatening the fragile health system, with the country's hospitals once again almost fully occupied.