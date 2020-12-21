Japan's COVID-19 cases top 200,000

Japan's cumulative COVID-19 cases topped the 200,000-mark on Monday, with surging cases around the country causing heightened concerns about the medical system's ability to cope under the increasing strain, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Japan confirmed 1,806 new cases on Monday, pushing the nationwide caseload up to 201,050, not including those related to a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo earlier in the year.

Despite the recent surge in virus cases and the strain on the medical system, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday that there was no need to declare a national state of emergency, although further restrictions on bars and restaurants may be put in place.

But many experts were extremely concerned about the pace of the virus' spread, as it took less than two months for the figure to double to top the 200,000-mark, compared to the nine and a half months it took to reach the 100,000-mark from when the first case was diagnosed in January.