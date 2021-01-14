DRDO develops India's first indigenous machine pistol ASMI

Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO) today said that it has developed the country's first indigenous machine pistol ASMI.

The pistol which is developed by DRDO along with the help of Indian Army is set to replace the 9mm pistols in the defence forces. It was displayed at an event of the Indian Army.

In a statement issued by the DRDO it said," The machine pistol can fire at a range of 100 metres and is in the class of the Uzi series guns of Israel. The prototype has fired over 300 rounds in the last four months of its development."

In another development, Retractable landing gear systems for unmanned aerial vehicles, indigenously built by the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment here, a unit of the DRDO, were handed over to the Navy on Sunday.

The CVRDE, engaged in design and development of armoured vehicles and combat systems, said it designed and built the three tonne Retractable Landing Gear Systems for TAPAS Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and a one tonne landing gear system to the SWiFT UAV under the Centre's 'Atmanirbhar' programme.

The gear systems were developed at CVRDE facility in suburban Avadi, a press release said.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G Satheesh Reddy, speaking on the occasion, said it was an important achievement and extended his congratulations to the CVRDE.

The filters, also designed and developed at CVRDE, were manufactured with support from industries under the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative while the funding was from the DRDO and the Navy, the release said.

Later, Reddy reviewed the various projects of CVRDE and appreciated the efforts the establishment for the progress achieved, the release added.