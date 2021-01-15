Nearly 60,000 have fled Central African Republic violence - U.N
The number of people fleeing violence in the Central African Republic has doubled in just a week to nearly 60,000, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Intensifying violence since a Dec. 27 presidential vote is responsible for the sharp increase in refugees, the UNHCR said, adding that most had fled to the Democratic Republic of Congo across the Ubangui River.
