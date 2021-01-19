Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 210,000
Brazil registered another 452 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 210,299, its Health Ministry reported Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Another 23,671 COVID-19 cases were reported over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 8,511,770, the ministry said.
Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll after the United States and the third-highest caseload, following the United States and India.
On Monday, Brazil launched its mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus disease. As of Monday afternoon, all states were expected to have received their doses of the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Chinese laboratory Sinovac in collaboration with the Butantan Institute of Sao Paulo
