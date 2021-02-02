Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 3.58 million, reports WHO

More than 12,000 confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in African countries in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 3.58 million, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Africa currently stands at 3,581,491, with 12,346 cases confirmed during the past day. The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 91,472, with 517 fatalities registered in the past 72 hours. More than three million patients have recovered.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of Africa’s coronavirus cases and fatalities - 1,456,309 and 44,399, respectively. Egypt is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus-associated deaths and cases - 9,360 and 166,492, respectively. As many as 8,287 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Morocco.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus cases (138,384 cases and 2,103 fatalities). Next are Nigeria (131,918 cases and 1,607 deaths), and Kenya (100,856 cases and 1,766 deaths).