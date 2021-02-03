Nepal envoy expresses gratitude to India for gifting 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

Ambassador of Nepal to India Nilamber Acharya on February 02, thanked Indian Government for supplying COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal at the time of pandemic. “We are grateful to the Indian Government for gifting 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. We are confident that we will get more vaccines that we have ordered. We thank Indian govt and people, they are a good neighbour and friend,” Nepal Envoy to India told ANI.