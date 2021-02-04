Brazil intends to purchase Russian Sputnik V, Indian Covaxin for inoculation

Brazil’s Health Ministry intends to purchase batches of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and the Indian Covaxin preparation in order to use them within the framework of the national program to immunize residents, the statement made public by the agency said on Wednesday night, Trend reports citing TASS.

"A decision to continue negotiations was made after the National Health Regulatory Agency approved a new protocol according to which the process of issuing a permit for a temporary emergency use of vaccines in the conditions of an emergency situation is fast-tracked, the requirement to conduct Phase Three clinical trials is removed. The ministry hopes to receive preparations in February," the document said.

As the press service of the ministry specified, talks between Brazilian health officials and representatives of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry that developed Sputnik V and of India’s Bharat Biotech that developed Covaxin are scheduled for Friday. It is expected that during meetings the delivery schedules and the cost of vaccines will be discussed.