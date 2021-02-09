China's auto sales surged 30% in Jan, tenth straight monthly gain
Auto sales in China, the world’s biggest auto market, during January rose by 30% from the same month a year earlier, the tenth month of gains, as China continued to lead the global automobile industry’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Sales reached 2.5 million vehicles in January, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.
