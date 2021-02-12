US calls India important partner in Indo-Pacific, welcomes emergence as leading global power

India is one of the most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region to us. We welcome India’s emergence as a leading global power and its role as a net security provider in the region, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.

He also welcomed India’s tenure at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member, adding that the US remains India’s largest trading partner, with total bilateral trade increasing to USD 146 billion in 2019.

“We cooperate on a wide range of diplomatic and security issues, including defense, non-proliferation, regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, counter-terrorism, peacekeeping, environment, health, education, technology, agriculture, space and oceans and that list is not exhaustive,” he added.

The State Department spokesperson also mentioned the conversation between US State Secretary Antony Blinken and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“Secretary Blinken today spoke with his Indian counterpart Foreign Minister Jaishankar. I think I would start by saying that the US-India comprehensive strategic partnership is both broad as well as multifaceted. We will continue to engage at the highest levels of pour government to deepen cooperation on many fronts and we are confident that the strong and upward trajectory of our partnership will continue,” he said.