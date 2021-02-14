4 soldiers, 5 militants killed in N. Afghanistan's fighting

Four Afghan soldiers and five militants were killed during a clash in the country's northern Takhar province Saturday night, an army source said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The clashes erupted when Taliban militants ambushed an Afghan National Army (ANA) convoy in Baharak district. The convoy troops under their active defense posture, repelled Taliban insurgents' attack, triggering a fighting lasting for hours," Abdul Raziq from army's 217 Pamir Corps told Xinhua.

There were also three soldiers and five militants wounded in the fighting, he said.

The province has been the scene of heavy clashes in recent years.

Violence lingers in the war-torn country even as peace talks between the Afghan government delegation and Taliban representatives are being held in Doha, capital of Gulf state of Qatar.