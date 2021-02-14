5.1-magnitude quake hits 247 km NNE of Palu, Indonesia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 247 km NNE of Palu, Indonesia at 09:44:50 GMT on Sunday (2021-02-14 17:44:50 Beijing Time), the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 53.71 km, was initially determined to be at 1.2795 degrees north latitude and 120.3318 degrees east longitude.