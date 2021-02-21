China, India hold 10th corps commander level meeting

China's Ministry of National Defense on Sunday said the 10th Round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held on Feb. 20 on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Bangong Lake area, noting that it was a significant step forward that provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of China-India border areas, according to a joint press release of the meeting.

The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on other issues along the LAC in the Western Sector of the China-India border, it said.

Both sides agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, continue communication and dialogue, stabilize and control the situation on the ground, push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas, said the document.