India, Bangladesh to heighten diplomatic engagements in run-up to PM Modi’s visit to Dhaka

The tempo of diplomatic engagement between India and Bangladesh is rising ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the neighbouring country which is expected to take place in the last week of March.

This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi has taken part in various bilateral and multilateral meetings virtually.

An official announcement about the visit is yet to be made. Sources told ANI that visit is expected to take place on March 26 and 27. Contours and agenda of the visit are being finalized.

Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, Home secretary Ajay Bhalla will be in Dhaka to hold talks with his counterpart Mostafa Kamal Uddin.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also be visiting Dhaka to meet his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen on March 4

India has accorded the highest priority in the supply of COVID-19 vaccines supply to Bangladesh. Both PM Modi and his counterpart Sheikh Hasina share a good rapport.

Bangladesh army contingent took part in this year's republic day celebration and both countries are organizing a number of events to celebrate the 50th year of independence of Bangladesh.