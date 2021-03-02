Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 11 new imported COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 5,020, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Four imported cases were newly reported in Sichuan, three in Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin, Shanghai, Henan and Shaanxi, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Tuesday.

Of the imported cases, 4,849 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 171 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

There was also one suspected case from outside the mainland by Monday.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.