India-Brazil space cooperation reaches new heights with launch of Amazonia-1 satellite

Other News 2 March 2021 10:05 (UTC+04:00)
India-Brazil space cooperation reaches new heights with launch of Amazonia-1 satellite

On the successful launch of the first dedicated commercial launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

India and Brazil cooperate extensively in many areas, including space. The Space sector has been identified by the leadership of India and Brazil as a major area of collaboration.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Congratulations President @jairbolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil’s Amazonia-1 satellite by PSLV-C51. This is a historic moment in our space cooperation and my felicitations to the scientists of Brazil.”

The two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Space, India and the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) in March 2002 followed by a Framework Agreement in 2004. A Joint Working Group on Space has been constituted under the agreement.

India and Brazil have been collaborating in data sharing and satellite tracking of Indian satellites on a semi-commercial basis.

In 2007, an Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in Augmentation of Brazilian Earth stations was signed, which allowed access to Brazilian ground stations to remote sensing data from the Indian satellites, including from Resourcesat-2.

Brazilian earth stations of Alcantara and Cuiaba are being used by ISRO to receive and process data of Indian Remote Sensing satellites. They have also been provided tracking facilities to Chandrayaan – 1 & 2 and ASTROSAT. Two officials from Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) participated in ISRO’S ‘UNNATI’ (UNispace Nanosatellite 4 Assembly and Training by ISRO), an 8-week long training programme on nano-satellite building.

Apart from bilateral cooperation, both countries are also working closely under the BRICS framework.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Armenia has always supported terrorism - MP
Armenia has always supported terrorism - MP
Azerbaijan focused on rehabilitation, reconstruction of liberated lands - MP
Azerbaijan focused on rehabilitation, reconstruction of liberated lands - MP
Putin discusses current situation in Karabakh with Russian Security Council members
Putin discusses current situation in Karabakh with Russian Security Council members
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Mckinsey & Co. says oil demand to take 2-4 years to return to 2019 levels Oil&Gas 11:09
Volume of stabilization fund stocks insufficient to curb prices - Kazakhstan's minister Kazakhstan 11:00
Turkish president approves one more agreement with Azerbaijan Economy 10:53
Kazakh banks have strong loss-absorption capacity - analysis Finance 10:45
Israeli agriculture technologies successfully introduced in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:39
Azerbaijan's monetary base notably grows in annual terms Finance 10:30
Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan's CBA increase over month Finance 10:23
Turkmenistan resumes train communication between two cities Transport 10:23
UN, Azerbaijan sign Framework Document on Cooperation (PHOTO) Economy 10:22
Azerbaijani AzStateNet network records increase in number of blocked "intruders" ICT 10:21
Indian diaspora holds Tiranga rally in Brampton for stronger ties with Canada Other News 10:21
India, New Zealand discuss Indo-Pacific Other News 10:20
Antigua and Barbuda thanks PM Modi for demonstrating 'act of benevolence' by distributing COVID-19 vaccines Other News 10:19
Iranian currency rates for March 2 Finance 10:19
Bulgarian companies ready to participate in recovery projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands Economy 10:19
With India’s aid, restoration work of heritage site in Nepal begins Other News 10:14
Betting on death of petrol cars, Volvo to go all electric by 2030 US 10:14
From India to NASA, Scientist Swati Mohan Breaking Barriers in Space Exploration Other News 10:12
India, US reaffirm strategic partnership at bilateral meeting of UN envoys Other News 10:11
EIB’s energy efficiency investments constituted more 50% of all energy lending Oil&Gas 10:10
India-Brazil space cooperation reaches new heights with launch of Amazonia-1 satellite Other News 10:05
Renewables accounted for 35% of EIB energy investments Oil&Gas 10:01
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 2 Finance 10:00
ECO freight train to resume operation after 9 years Transport 10:00
Turkey publishes figures on cargo shipment via local ports from Georgia Turkey 09:55
Europe’s oil & gas industry marks 28% increase in cross-border deals Oil&Gas 09:51
Oil extends losses on worry over possible supply increase from OPEC Oil&Gas 09:30
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for March 2 Uzbekistan 09:23
Gas production dep’t managed by Uzbekneftegaz announces tender for construction of rotational camp Tenders 09:01
Iran interested in rapid revival of liberated territories of Azerbaijan – Iranian Ambassador (INTERVIEW) Business 09:00
Georgia to secure AstraZeneca vaccine in coming weeks Georgia 08:53
Iran-made COV-Pars vaccine one of world best vaccines: Official Iran 08:33
Kazakhstan reports 658 new COVID-19 cases over past day Kazakhstan 08:28
Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 07:54
Uruguay begins vaccination drive against COVID-19 Other News 06:26
Uzbekistan reveals priorities for agriculture dev’t for 2021 Uzbekistan 05:19
5.1-magnitude quake hits 11 km S of Urrao, Colombia Other News 03:47
Iraq reports 3,599 new COVID-19 cases, 699,088 in total Arab World 02:44
UN chief asks for generous donations for Yemen humanitarian operations World 01:36
5 killed in helicopter crash in east China Other News 00:43
New service of money transfers between Russia, Azerbaijan launched Finance 00:11
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 347,000 in past day World 1 March 23:48
EU to propose vaccine certificates in time for summer holidays Europe 1 March 23:02
Turkey eases coronavirus restrictions as cafes, eateries reopen Turkey 1 March 22:34
European Council President pledges Georgia to have access to Covid-19 vaccine Georgia 1 March 21:58
First vaccine against coronavirus registered in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 1 March 21:45
Iran, Syria enjoy $1.5 billion trade capacity: Official Iran 1 March 21:39
More cargo from Georgia to Lithuania expected in future by Klaipeda Seaport Transport 1 March 21:15
Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Ambassador of Belarus discuss prospects for development of military co-op Politics 1 March 20:22
Azerbaijani FM, Uzbek ambassador exchange views on current situation in region (PHOTO) Politics 1 March 20:06
Numerous people take part in online survey on return to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region Society 1 March 20:06
Azerbaijani State Insurance Commerce Company talks about closure of some branches Finance 1 March 20:06
Azerbaijan to develop new services for microfinance sector Business 1 March 20:06
Overdue debt increases in Georgia Finance 1 March 18:49
Georgia sees increase in volume of deposits in lari Finance 1 March 18:49
Georgian commercial banks see decline in lending Business 1 March 18:48
Azerbaijan to use Turkey's experience in restoring monuments in liberated lands (PHOTO) Society 1 March 18:47
Georgian farmers can now get diesel benefits online Oil&Gas 1 March 18:47
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 2 Oil&Gas 1 March 18:08
Azerbaijani SOFAZ unveils volume of foreign currency sold at auctions during February Oil&Gas 1 March 17:56
Presidential website releases full version of press-conference of Azerbaijani president (VIDEO) Politics 1 March 17:52
Uzbekistan, Organization of Islamic Cooperation talk prospects of cooperation Uzbekistan 1 March 17:50
Georgia to secure first doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Georgia 1 March 17:50
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 1 March 17:46
Statement in support of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity adopted at conference in Iran (PHOTO) Politics 1 March 17:46
Contract signed in Iran on fish farming Finance 1 March 17:43
Former French president Sarkozy convicted of corruption, handed jail sentence Europe 1 March 17:33
Iran and Georgia fix problem with transit of trucks, through Azerbaijan Business 1 March 17:33
Azerbaijani SME Development Agency receives numerous applications for creation of businesses in liberated lands Business 1 March 17:29
Beekeeping to rapidly develop in liberated Azerbaijani lands - Association Economy 1 March 17:29
Uzbekistan’s state budget expenditures mainly account for social sphere Finance 1 March 17:28
State Insurance Organization opens tender for installation of drip irrigation system Tenders 1 March 17:28
Buta Airways Launches Flights to Tbilisi Society 1 March 17:23
Non-oil exports from Azerbaijan show uptick - CAERC Business 1 March 17:22
Russian industrial holding sells its shares in Uzbek cement enterprise Uzbekistan 1 March 17:20
EU to propose vaccine passports in March in time for summer Europe 1 March 17:13
Azerbaijan and Iran to build new bridge over Astarachay - Iranian ambassador Economy 1 March 17:11
Kazakhstan resumes flights from Almaty to Kyrgyzstan Transport 1 March 17:11
Azerbaijan confirms 71 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 1 March 17:08
First UAE ambassador arrives in Israel, eyes Tel Aviv embassy Arab World 1 March 17:06
China's import of Azerbaijani products grows multifold in value terms Business 1 March 17:04
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender to purchase of medical equipment Tenders 1 March 17:00
Volume of fish caught in Iran's Golestan Province announced Business 1 March 16:59
Gasoline prices surge in Kazakhstan Business 1 March 16:50
Iran seeks to enhance relations between Caspian states in transport sphere - ambassador Business 1 March 16:49
Turkey records lower revenues from car export to Iran in Jan. 2021 Turkey 1 March 16:47
Raiffeisen Bank continues to monitor Turkmenistan's business perspectives Finance 1 March 16:36
Azerbaijan publishes data on computer security requests for February ICT 1 March 16:28
Azerbaijan issues data on foreign trade turnover of precious stones, natural pearls Business 1 March 16:28
Azerbaijani army's mortar batteries continue live-fire training exercises (VİDEO) Society 1 March 16:27
Iran and Azerbaijan to cooperate in reconstruction of Karabakh Business 1 March 16:26
Georgia thanks EU for strong partnership and support Business 1 March 16:24
Turkey issues data on Jan. 2021 volume of crude oil shipment via local ports Turkey 1 March 16:21
New organizations registered within Azerbaijan's 'gov.az' web domain ICT 1 March 16:20
Turkey records substantial growth in exports to Turkic-speaking countries Turkey 1 March 16:17
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets (Feb.22 through Feb.26) Finance 1 March 16:14
Germany eyes co-op with Uzbekistan in construction of Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar railway Transport 1 March 16:10
Kazakhstan boosts imports from Vietnam Business 1 March 16:04
WTO to hold ministerial meeting in Geneva in late 2021 Europe 1 March 15:56
Azerbaijan plans to raise SMEs' share in non-oil GDP by 2025 Business 1 March 15:43
All news