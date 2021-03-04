Covaxin demonstrates prowess of Atmanirbhar Bharat, says ICMR chief

The director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava said at a press conference on Wednesday that the country’s indigenous Covaxin’s “bench-to-bedside” journey took less than eight months demonstrating self-reliant India’s capabilities to fight Covid-19.

“The bench-to-bedside journey of completely indigenous Covid-19 vaccine (COVAXIN) in less than 8 months’ time showcases the immense strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat to fight the odds & stand tall in the global public health community,” Bhargava said at the press conference.

According to Stanford Medicine the phrase “bench-to-bedside” refers to the transfer of a laboratory conducted research to the clinic to create something beneficial for humankind. Pre-clinical trials conducted on animals and clinical trials conducted on humans are both integral parts of this process.

Bhargava also reiterated what he said at a webinar organized by the Kerala government in February, about the interim results of Covaxin’s ongoing clinical trial showing effective results against variants of Covid-19. He added that the recent results which have been evaluated by a data safety and monitoring board has found Covaxin to be well tolerated across an expansive range of age groups. The phase 3 clinical trial enrolled 25,800 participants, including 2,433 individuals over the age of 60 and 4,500 individuals with comorbidities.

“The results, evaluated by an independent data safety and monitoring board, show that the vaccine (COVAXIN) is well-tolerated and efficacious against SARS-CoV-2 across a wide range of age groups and variants in the country,” Bhargava said at Wednesday’s press conference.

Bharat Biotech developed the country’s first indigenous vaccine, Covaxin, in partnership with ICMR. The vaccine manufacturer declared on Wednesday that as per preliminary results of the phase 3 clinical trial Covaxin possess an efficacy of 81% .