7.3-magnitude quake hits waters off New Zealand
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit waters off North Island, New Zealand at 9:27 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 37.41 degrees south latitude and 179.5 degrees east longitude, the center said in a statement
