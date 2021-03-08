Modi to inaugurate Maitri Setu between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate “Maitri Setu” between India and Bangladesh on March 9 via video conferencing, Indian media has reported.

The 1.9km-long bridge, built over the Feni River which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura State and Bangladesh, will join Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh, reports Times of India.

The report said the bridge’s name ‘Maitri Setu’ symbolizes growing bilateral relations and friendly ties between India and Bangladesh. The construction was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd at a project cost of Rs133 crores.

With the inauguration, the Indian government expects Tripura to become the “Gateway of North East” with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, which is just 80 Kms from Sabroom.

Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event.

At the same time, the report also stated that Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone for setting up an “Integrated Check Post” at Sabroom to help ease the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries, provide new market opportunities for products of North East states and assist seamless movement of passengers to and from India and Bangladesh.

“The project is being taken up by the Land Ports Authority of India at an estimated cost of about Rs232 crores,” the report said.