First foreign trip in 15 months, PM Modi to visit Bangladesh on March 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh on March 26 to participate in the 50th anniversary celebrations of the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the report, PM Modi's two-day visit to Dhaka will be his first foreign visit in 15 months amid the coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi will be the chief guest at the main event organised by the Sheikh Hasina government to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited Dhaka last week to prepare the ground for PM Modi's visit and held talks with Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen on the progress of bilateral ties.

Jaishankar also called on the Bangladesh PM and conveyed the warm greetings of her Indian counterpart, praising her sagacity and leadership that inspire the bilateral ties.

On December 17 last year, the two PMs had held a virtual summit and jointly flagged off the train service between Haldibari and Chilahati.

Meanwhile, Modi will inaugurate 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday (March 9) via video conferencing. According to a statement by the Prime Minster's Office, 'Maitri Setu' has been built over the Feni river, which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh. The construction was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd at a project cost of Rs. 133 crore.