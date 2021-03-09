International Women's Day: How women entrepreneurs are making their mark in startup ecosystem

Other News 9 March 2021 22:02 (UTC+04:00)
International Women's Day: How women entrepreneurs are making their mark in startup ecosystem

International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8. It is a day that encourages the society to promote women power and make an equal space for all. With time, women have managed to come a long way and broke all the barriers and Women's Day is all about celebrating the strength of women and their achievements. There are many success stories in our society that highlight women's capability and contribution towards the world. A lot of change in gender equality has changed our society and the day is not far when the gap between men and women in the world of business will be bridged.

Several women entrepreneurs have successfully adapted to the new environment by acquiring new skills, redesigning their processes, and accelerating the adoption of technology to tide over the challenges. According to India Skills Report 2021 on the talent demand and supply in post-COVID India by Wheebox, around 45.9 per cent of the youth in the country are "highly employable resources" with Delhi-NCR, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh having the highest pool of employable talent in the country. The employability of women stands at 46.8 per cent as compared to 45.91 per cent of men.

The report said that considering the population of qualified and employable human resources in India being women, Indian employers are expected to make reforms in existing infrastructure to accommodate this vast talent pool. By doing so, India can set a trend for every emerging economy to reverse gender roles and create sustainable opportunities for the future of globalization and world commerce.

It is believed that more the women enter into businesses, the more value influence is created in the community. In this scenario, it is essential to encourage women more often to enter the male-dominated sectors like businesses. This will not only change the mindset of the financial lenders and investors but also add to the economic value of the world. To make an economy a captivating place to do business, gender diversity is of utmost importance.

Yogita Tulsiani, co-founder of global tech recruitment solution provider -- iXceed Solutions, said that the government has recognized the potential in women-led startups and has allocated a good part of the budget to accelerate their growth. "Several policies have also been introduced and amendments have been made to ensure positive outcomes in startup segments. All these are helping women entrepreneurs fuel their dreams and shape them into reality. I have seen remarkable success from ideation to fruition and expanding iXceed Solutions globally, there has been learning and unlearning," she said.

According to an estimate, India has a total of 58.5 million entrepreneurs and only 14 per cent of them are women entrepreneurs. Compared to the global surge of women adorning the Startup ecosystem, the numbers in India are low but still growing.

She said that entrepreneurship is an innate quality in women as they build a home and that is nothing short of being an entrepreneur. "Hundreds of women-owned businesses are developing every single day, opening new job prospects and bringing a constructive influx in society."

Mona Singh, co-founder of India's largest incubator and accelerator for startups -- India Accelerator, said that the startup ecosystem has been dominated by male entrepreneurs for the longest time and it was a rare sight to have females as part of the founding team.

"However, as the ecosystem is evolving, the mindsets are changing as well. There’s a growing representation of women in every sphere, right from corporate to civil services. And startups are no exceptions. It’s refreshing to see more and more female founders who have set out to create an identity for themselves in this road less traveled," she said.

Eela Dubey of EduFund -- India's first investment advisory app focusing on higher education for kids, said, "While there is still a dearth of women founders in the start-up ecosystem, we are setting new examples daily. The challenges are immense because gender biases still exist in the startup world. But with perseverance and the right team, we are making our mark across all sectors."

Priya Kumar, founder of Genius Inside, said that if there was ever a time for women to take the leap and step into the world of entrepreneurship, it is NOW.

"In the past few years, it is fascinating to see these new-age entrepreneurs are self-made having had no legacy to piggyback on! Not only is the government supporting and encouraging women to do so, but private equity firms are also extending financial help. This has allowed Indian women to overcome the deeply patriarchal mindset of their role as working women and take a bet on their passion projects. I believe that the right balance of women entrepreneurs will help strengthen the startup ecosystem by bringing in diverse perspectives," she said.

Celebrating Women's Day is not a modern act of gender equality, it is a campaign which started in early 90s. Although the women power should be celebrated throughout the year, March 8 is just a day to rethink the capability and contribution of women. International Women's Day was first celebrated in a handful of countries in 1911, but began to be observed by countries across the globe after 1975, when the United Nations started celebrating the day. The UN officially recognized Women's Day in 1977.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey reveals Jan.2020 volume of chemicals transshipment through local ports
Turkey reveals Jan.2020 volume of chemicals transshipment through local ports
Turkey reveals Jan.2021 cargo shipment figures via local ports from Ukraine
Turkey reveals Jan.2021 cargo shipment figures via local ports from Ukraine
Turkey reveals Jan.2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Egypt
Turkey reveals Jan.2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Egypt
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Nepal receives 348,000 doses of Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX initiative Other News 22:03
International Women's Day: How women entrepreneurs are making their mark in startup ecosystem Other News 22:02
Iran's oil export revenue declines year-on-year Business 21:59
Georgia sees increase in vulnerability to external debt Business 21:59
Container ship leaving Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan’s Baku Port Transport 21:56
Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association talks about production of honey in liberated lands Economy 21:56
Guyana Receives 80,000 Doses Of 'Made In India' COVID-19 Vaccines Under 'Vaccine Maitri' Other News 21:15
Uzbekistan, IDB discuss annual meeting of IDB governors board to be held in 2021 in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 21:07
India "Really Stands Out" In Terms Of Vaccine Policy: IMF's Gita Gopinath Other News 21:01
Azerbaijani FM, Head of UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs discuss current situation in region Politics 20:32
Hungarian FM to visit Azerbaijan Politics 20:01
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 10 Oil&Gas 19:23
Azerbaijan renders humanitarian aid to Indonesia Politics 19:23
Azerbaijani president receives Turkish Grand National Assembly delegation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18:10
Baku makes up majority of COVID-19 cases detected in Azerbaijan Society 18:06
Azerbaijan sees increase in prices on food products Business 18:02
Denmark has basis to ease restrictions further Europe 17:57
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 17:57
Azerbaijan releases footage from Jabrayil's Huseynalylar village (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 17:57
Azerbaijan supplies liberated Shusha city with regular water supply Economy 17:56
Iran announces readiness to swap prisoners with US Politics 17:52
EU and US committed to protecting JCPOA - Irish FM Politics 17:52
Turkmenistan reveals data on sales of cotton yarn from its state exchange Business 17:47
Oman to cut income tax on SMEs, offer investors long-term residency Arab World 17:46
Belarusian automobile plant eyes to set up chassis assembly production in Uzbekistan Transport 17:37
Sulfur exports to start from Iran’s Tombak port Business 17:27
Azerbaijan confirms 126 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:15
Electricity consumption in Georgia to double in next 10 years Oil&Gas 17:15
France to help solve problem of quality meat shortage at Georgian market Business 17:15
Azerbaijan Insurers Association, Center for Social Research sign memorandum of cooperation Finance 17:15
Georgia reveals volume of state debt Finance 17:15
Kazakhstan approves National Development Plan until 2025 Kazakhstan 17:14
Azerbaijan records increase in Jan. 2021 exports of beverages Business 17:11
Turkey reveals Jan.2020 volume of chemicals transshipment through local ports Turkey 17:09
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan continues to develop optic communications project ICT 17:08
Another batch of weapons left by Armenian troops, found in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 16:59
Azerbaijan shares data on import of Russian-made dairy products Business 16:57
Azerbaijan includes several people on int'l wanted list for committed crimes Politics 16:47
Germany remains largest market for dried fruits from Georgia Business 16:44
Kazakhstan's National Bank approves Monetary Policy Strategy until 2030 Kazakhstan 16:40
Uzbek commodity exchange reports volume of goods sold within Mar. 1-7 Uzbekistan 16:21
Turkey reveals Jan.2021 cargo shipment figures via local ports from Ukraine Turkey 16:21
Iran boosts dates production Business 16:11
Afghanistan’s activity on Turkmen State Commodity, Raw Materials Exchange in Feb. 2021 Business 16:08
Uzbekistan’s banking sector remains stable throughout 2020 – RAEX Uzbekistan 16:05
South Africa's GDP expands in fourth-quarter but records big annual contraction Other News 16:04
Uzbek commodity exchange reveals volume of RON-80 gasoline sold in Mar. 1 -7 Oil&Gas 16:00
'Enterprise Azerbaijan' portal presents innovative start-up projects Economy 15:58
Business activity index rises in Kazakhstan Business 15:57
Iran urges US to return JCPOA Politics 15:57
Iran to start COVID-19 vaccination with domestic vaccine by May Politics 15:50
Official talks new Iranian government dealing with National Housing Plan Politics 15:50
Iran shares details on new cases of COVID-19 Society 15:49
Turkmenistan plans to harvest large amount of crops in Akhal region Business 15:49
Tesla loses more than quarter of a trillion in a month as rally fizzles US 15:35
Slack company eyes to hold IT events in Azerbaijan ICT 15:08
EU companies choose Azerbaijan for business - minister of economy Business 14:53
Turkey reveals Jan.2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Egypt Turkey 14:50
Iran working to increase propylene production Oil&Gas 14:48
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases number of new-generation Internet cards ICT 14:48
Georgian company to register Domestic Dairy Union Business 14:47
Azerbaijan discloses share of long-term loans in construction sector for Jan.2021 Finance 14:46
Turkish-made steel in great demand in Afghan construction market Turkey 14:28
Number of Azerbaijani farmers receiving subsidies for 2020 autumn cropping revealed Business 14:10
Iran's non-oil exports decrease year-on-year Business 14:09
Governor of Central Bank of Iran praises achievements amid coronavirus Finance 14:09
Iran discusses frozen assets in South Korea Business 14:09
Iran's private sector to collaborate with defense industries Politics 14:09
Central Bank of Iran expresses concern for potential inflationary impact of budget bill Business 14:09
Women's Day: Indian state sets up special 'females only' vaccination centres Other News 14:02
First ever Indo-Bangladesh river bridge to connect Northeast India with a sea Other News 14:00
UK's Global Data predicts growth in Azerbaijan's construction sector for 2021 Construction 13:59
Numerous social, household facilities being built in Turkmenistan Construction 13:58
Azerbaijan discloses banks' demand at foreign exchange auction Finance 13:58
Methane emissions to draw additional operational attention in Europe - IGU Oil&Gas 13:56
TAP to allow gas to positively contribute to decarbonisation path – IGU Oil&Gas 13:52
Turkmenistan names number of meetings held since beginning of year Business 13:50
Turkey's revenues from steel export to France grow in 2M2021 Turkey 13:49
Azerbaijan's TFM-SMART PROJECT LLC wins tender on reconstruction work in Baku Construction 13:49
Azerbaijani police forces find ammunition left by Armenia in Gubadly, Jabrayil districts (PHOTOS) Politics 13:49
Azerbaijan, EU discussing results of business environment report Business 13:48
SOCAR-KBR’s plans for Umid-2, Karabagh, Absheron projects revealed Oil&Gas 13:45
SOCAR-KBR nears finalization of detailed engineering for ACE platform Oil&Gas 13:32
Modern approaches in agriculture bring more income to Georgian farmers Business 13:03
Power plant under construction in Iran’s Noshahr County Oil&Gas 12:59
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender to buy spares Tenders 12:56
China launches COVID-19 vaccination certificates for cross-border travel Other News 12:41
United Arab Emirates attracts corporate billions to climb tax haven ranking Arab World 12:41
Turkey, Georgia eye simplification of operations for electricity import and export Oil&Gas 12:37
Georgia reports 139 new cases of coronavirus for March 9 Georgia 12:36
Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccinated persons in Naftalan city Society 12:35
Turkey raises export of chemicals to Azerbaijan Turkey 12:33
Iran prepares program to increase potential of cargo transportation via railway Transport 12:30
First foreign trip in 15 months, PM Modi to visit Bangladesh on March 26 Other News 12:18
Turkish Energy Ministry prolongs Shell, Turcas Petrol's licenses for oil, gas exploration Oil&Gas 12:18
Women deployed aboard Indian Navy warships after almost 25 years Other News 12:16
44 companies given FDI approvals for joint production of defence items with foreign companies: Naik Other News 12:15
Number of COVID-19 vaccinated people in Azerbaijan continues to grow Society 12:13
Georgia decreases imports of Turkish-made steel Turkey 12:12
Georgia opens air communication with Turkmenistan Transport 12:11
All news