Chinese mainland reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

Five new imported COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday on the Chinese mainland, bringing the total number of imported cases to 5,104, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the new imported cases, two were reported in Shanghai, and one each in Henan, Guangdong and Shaanxi, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Wednesday.

Of the imported cases, 4,932 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 172 remained hospitalized, the commission said.