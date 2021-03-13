QS Rankings 2021: The best universities in India

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021 was announced recently.

This year, the global rankings analysed nearly 14,000 individual university programmes from 1,440 universities across 85 locations around the world.

The final rankings were decided based on four major parameters: The institute's reputation among academics, reputation among global employers, the number of research citations the university achieved per paper in that subject, and the 'H-index', which measured the productivity and impact of each published scholar of the university.

Like every year, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) held the top spot in the rankings.

Country-wise, six universities from the US featured among the top 15 institutes.

China followed with 13 institutes in the top 200 and 28 institutes in top 400.

For the first time, 12 institutes from India featured in the top 100. This includes seven engineering institutes from India that made it to the top 200.

While unveiling the rankings online, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said: 'These institutions have stood on the frontiers and made us proud.'

The top ranking universities from India as per the QS Rankings by Subject 2021 include the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras, IIT-Guwahati, IIT-Kharagpur, the Indian Institute of Science, Anna University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, OP Jindal Global University, Delhi University, Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore and IIM-Ahmedabad.

The top Indian universities by subject

IIT-Bombay (41) and IIT-Kharagpur (44) appeared in the top 100 list Under the minerals/mining engineering category.

IIT-Bombay stood at rank 70 for chemical engineering.

IIT-Bombay (rank 67) and IIT-Delhi (rank 70) featured in the top 100 for computer science.

IIT-Madras was ranked 30th globally for petroleum engineering.

IISc grabbed the 78th spot in the materials sciences category.

IIM-Bangalore (76) and IIM-Ahmedabad (80) were ranked among top 100 schools for business and management.

Delhi University was ranked 50th for its course on development economics.

The Jindal Global Law School at the OP Jindal Global University was ranked 76 for law.

The top engineering institutes from India are as follows: