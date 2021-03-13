Narendra Modi, Mohammed bin Salman interact over telephone, express satisfaction over steady growth in India-Saudi partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday, officials said.

Both leaders reviewed the functioning of the bilateral Strategic Partnership Council established in 2019, and expressed satisfaction about the steady growth in the India-Saudi partnership. Prime Minister expressed his desire to further expand trade and investment between the two countries, and highlighted the opportunities that the Indian economy offers to Saudi investors, read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The leaders agreed to continue supporting each other's efforts against the the COVID-19 pandemic, in the spirit of the special friendship and people-to-people links between India and Saudi Arabia.

They also reviewed regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to HRH the Crown Prince to visit India at an early date.