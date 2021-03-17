PM Modi says, India has taken care of domestic as well as global requirement of medicines and other essentials during Covid-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India has taken care of domestic as well as global requirement of medicines and other essentials during Covid-19 pandemic.



Speaking at the India-Finland Virtual Summit, Mr Modi said India sent medicines and other essentials to more than 150 countries last year. He highlighted that in recent weeks, more than 58 million doses of Made in India vaccines reached about 70 countries.



The Prime Minister emphasised that both Finland and India believe in a rule-based, transparent, humanitarian and democratic global order. Both countries have strong cooperation in areas like technology, innovation, clean energy, environment, and education.



Mr. Modi said India has targeted 450 GigaWatt installed capacity by 2030 in renewable energy. Prime Minister said initiatives like International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure have been taken to increase international cooperation.



Mr. Modi urged Finland to join both ISA and CDRI saying these international institutions will benefit from Finland's ability and expertise.



Mr Modi was happy to note that both nations have announced a new partnership in the field of ICT, mobile technology and digital education.