Bangladesh's FM expresses happiness over Modi's upcoming visit, says it is important that leader of biggest democracy is coming to Bangladesh

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed happiness that the leader of the world's largest democracy Narendra Modi is coming to Bangladesh.

"We are always in talks with India, every day," he added.

When their foreign minister came a few days ago, there were discussions, he said.

"Besides, discussions are being held regularly at the secretary level. The most important issue is trade. It has been discussed. Border killings have been discussed. These issues have been discussed in the last few days," the Minister said.

The minister was speaking to reporters at the foreign ministry on Saturday (March 13th).

Regarding the arrival of leaders from other countries, the foreign minister said, "Apart from him, leaders from four other countries are also coming. We will have a big celebration. Those who can't come will give a video message. However, when the meeting with the Prime Minister will take place, he will highlight the issues discussed earlier so that there is no delay in implementation.

"Important guests are coming," he said, referring to warnings about corona infection at the Golden Jubilee. A few days ago, a new type of corona (British type) was identified in the country. Some of the crew of the plane on which the expatriates arrived were also attacked. We are careful about this. There will be a limited number of guests at the event. '

On the occasion of the golden jubilee of independence, the government has organized a 10-day program from March 17-28. On this occasion, there will be a 5-day ceremony at the National Parade Square. Heads of different countries and organizations will be present at those events. A pre-arranged 500 visitors can participate in these events. The remaining 5 days of the program will be videotaped.