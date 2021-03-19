India, Kuwait set up joint commission to strengthen bilateral ties

India and Kuwait on Thursday decided to set up a joint commission for formulating the required basis to strengthen the relations between the two countries, said an official statement issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

The joint commission, which meet regularly to review all bilateral matters, will work towards strengthening bilateral ties in the fields of energy, trade, economy, investment, human resources, manpower and labor, finance, skills, culture, science and technology, information technology, health, education, defense, and security issues.

The joint commission will also review agreements concluded between the two countries and find suitable solutions for any issues in their implementation.

According to the statement, the joint commission meeting will be co-chaired by both the countries’ foreign ministers, or senior officials representing them.