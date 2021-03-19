Antonio Guterres congratulates all on the International Day of Novruz

Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, congratulated allon the International Day of Novruz, the UN Web TV’s official website reads, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

«Dear friends,

Each year, Novruz marks a new beginning.

Last year, the Novruz celebration coincided with the early days of an unprecedented and devastating global pandemic.

This year, the Novruz spirit is more vital than ever.

Solidarity between communities and generations is more crucial than ever.

Our promise in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to leave no one behind is more essential than ever.

Today, we can start to see light at the end of the tunnel.

As the world comes together to defeat COVID-19, Novruz serves as an inspiration to recover and rebuild in a more just and durable way, in harmony with nature.

I offer my best wishes to everyone marking Novruz.

May this day advance happiness, health and harmony to all,» a Video Message by Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, on the International Day of Novruz reads.