India, Bangladesh agree to expand co-operation on water resources

India and Bangladesh have agreed to expand cooperation on issues relating to water resources including framework for sharing of river waters, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Wednesday.

This was decided during the India-Bangladesh Water Resources Secretary-level meeting under the framework of the Joint Rivers Commission held on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Pankaj Kumar, Secretary (Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation ) while the Bangladesh side was led by Kabir Bin Anwar, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources.

“Both sides agreed to expand cooperation across entire gamut of water resources issues including framework for sharing of river waters, mitigation of pollution, river bank protection, flood management, basin management etc. A Joint Technical Working Group will provide inputs on the matter,” said a statement released by the Jal Shakti ministry.

“Both sides agreed to schedule the next meeting at Dhaka at mutually convenient dates,” the statement said.

“Noting that India and Bangladesh share 54 common rivers which directly impact the livelihood of people in the two countries, both sides commended the close cooperation that exists between India and Bangladesh in the matter,” it added.